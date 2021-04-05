Man kills wife then turns gun on himself in front of stepson and deputies, cops say

With his stepson and law enforcement officers nearby, a Midlands man shot his wife then killed himself, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The murder-suicide happened overnight at a home on Eastern School Road in Mayesville, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about midnight, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the home, according to the release.

Deputies said they spoke to a 16-year-old male who told them his mother and stepfather were talking in the living room, and that his mother’s face was bloody.

As deputies approached a man and woman sitting on a sofa, the woman called out to the officers and the man suddenly pulled out a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies sought cover and got the teenager out of harm’s way as a shot was fired followed by a second shot a few seconds later, according to the release.

Deputies then entered the living room, where it appeared the man shot the woman and then himself, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Shameka Lashon Dantzler, 36, and Lester Reed, 41, the man identified as the shooter, died at the scene, according to the release.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the release said.

“I am saddened by this tragic and needless event,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release. “I pray for the families involved, particularly, for the juvenile who witnessed this horrific event.”

No shots were fired by law enforcement and no one else was injured, according to the release.

The teen was safely removed from the scene and placed in the care of a family member, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

“I strongly encourage any victim of domestic abuse, or loved ones who are aware or suspicious of abuse, to please reach out for help,” Dennis said. “The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office victims’ advocates can provide information and resources to assist victims in escaping abusive relationships. Early intervention can be a key to protecting victims of domestic abuse.”