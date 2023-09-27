Man kills woman in a Big Lots store in Miami Gardens, then shoots himself, police say

A man walked into a Miami Gardens store Tuesday night and shot and killed a woman before leaving and turning the gun on himself, police said.

The man and the woman, who were not immediately identified, died at the shopping plaza at 5580 NW 167th St., police said in a statement.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the center, which houses the Big Lots store and a Home Depot.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man opened fire on the woman, left the store and then shot himself.

Miami Gardens investigators did not immediately disclose the relationship between the man and woman or say if the man said anything to the woman or anyone else before he began shooting.

More than a dozen police cars went to the shopping center, and officers restricted access while they investigated.

Police didn’t say how many people were inside the store when the gunfire was reported.

