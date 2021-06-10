Man kills woman, child, himself at FL supermarket

Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman and a child inside a Florida supermarket Thursday before killing himself, causing dozens to flee the store in panic. (June 10)

Video Transcript

RON GLASSMAN: I came out of the bank. I then drove over about halfway between the bank and the Publix. Got out of my car. I was about 100 feet from the Publix entrance, although I wasn't going in there. I was going a couple of doors down.

And about 50 people came out-- staff and customers I presume-- yelling, screaming, "get back, there's a shooter, we heard shots, stay away, get back." Very fortunate that I wasn't there. And I feel for the people who were left behind.