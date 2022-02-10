Man kills woman in Dunedin before shooting himself, deputies say

DUNEDIN — Deputies responding to a home inside the Lake Haven Mobile Home Park found two people dead in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of Frances “Darlene” Neubert, 73, was found in the front of the home at 1415 Main St. Deputies say she was killed by Jeffrey Dinyer, 51, who was found in another room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the home for a welfare check by neighbors Wednesday who hadn’t seen the pair in a few days. Deputies forced their way into the home because of “suspicious circumstances.”

Deputies did not say how long Dinyer and Neubert had been dead, nor did they say what their relationship was.

A public Facebook profile for Neubert says she was a graduate from the University of Tennessee, a retired banker and a former employee of Knox County Parks and Recreation in her home state. Her profile said she had been living in Dunedin.

Dinyer and Neubert’s deaths are at least the fourth murder-suicide involving people from the Tampa Bay area already this year.

Tina Pham, 43, was shot and killed by her husband Sunday afternoon in Trinity before he took his own life. Last month, a young mother killed her two children and herself in Land O’ Lakes.

The fourth murder-suicide occurred in St. Augustine and involved two employees of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. A public funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Clearwater for Hillsborough Deputy Abigail Bieber, who was shot to death by a Sheriff’s Office detective with whom she was romantically involved, officials said.

If you are in immediate danger from domestic violence, call 911. The Florida Coalition of Domestic Violence can be reached at 800-500-1119 or via TDD at 800-621-4202. Here’s how to reach Tampa Bay’s domestic violence agencies for help:

Hillsborough County: Call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit online at thespring.org. The TTY line is 813-248-1050.

Story continues

Pasco County: Contact Sunrise of Pasco County via its 24-hour hotline at 1-888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online at www.sunrisepasco.org.

Pinellas County: Contact Community Action Stops Abuse, or CASA, by calling the 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, texting casa-stpete.org/chat or visiting casapinellas.org. The TTY line at 727-828-1269.

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 2-1-1.