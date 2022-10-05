Man kills woman by throwing her off of highway overpass, Missouri cops say

A Missouri woman died after a 31-year-old man threw her off of a highway overpass on Tuesday, Oct. 4, police said.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department responded to calls shortly after 6:30 p.m. from witnesses who said they saw the suspect force a woman over the side of Highway 63 near Clark Lane, on the city’s northeast side.

Police found the woman badly injured in a wooded area beneath the overpass, a police spokesman said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment but died several hours later.

Based on descriptions provided by witnesses, officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Columbia.

Investigators are requesting murder charges be brought against him for the woman’s death.

Police said the suspect has committed violence in the past. The man was convicted of stabbing a homeless man in 2018 but got out on parole in August of this year, according to police.

Police did not release the woman’s name because her family hadn’t yet been informed of her death.

