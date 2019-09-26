Man who kissed reporter on live TV charged with harassment in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A man faces charges after being identified by police as the individual who kissed a reporter during a live broadcast Friday at the Bourbon & Beyond music festival in Kentucky.

Eric Goodman was identified by Louisville Metro Police as the man who kissed reporter Sara Rivest during a live shot outside the Kentucky Exposition Center last week. He was charged with harassment with physical contact, a misdemeanor, according to an LMPD spokesman.

Rivest confirmed the news in a Twitter post Thursday morning. She said Goodman wrote her an apology letter that she would read on a broadcast later in the day.

Eric Goodman has been identified as the guy who pretended to spank me and kiss me during the live shot Friday. He’s charged with harassment with physical contact. He has written me an apology letter, I’ll read that on @wave3news later today. pic.twitter.com/chgG9tikVp — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) September 26, 2019

The untold story: What really happened the day a child drowned in a Tim Hortons grease trap

During the broadcast, a man behind Rivest made a spanking motion with his hand and smiled as he walked off camera. He returned a few seconds later and kissed Rivest on her cheek without her permission before running off.

Rivest said the kiss was "not appropriate" but quickly got back to reporting. As she signed off, WAVE anchor John Boel asked her if she was OK, and Rivest replied that she "might need some help" after Boel mentioned a police officer who was near the shot.

Follow Lucas Aulbach on Twitter @LucasAulbach.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Reporter Sara Rivest kissed on live WAVE 3 shot: Eric Goodman charged