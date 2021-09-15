Man with knife arrested outside Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home after confrontation

Ariana Grande arriving at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A 23-year-old man brandished a knife outside singer Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home after he was confronted by security guards and refused to leave, police said.

Aaron Brown was taken into custody by Los Angeles police officers, who also recovered a knife, at about 2 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said Brown demanded to see the singer, according to the security guards. As the guards sought to remove him from the property, he pulled a knife and waved it toward them.

Brown was booked at the LAPD's Hollywood station and taken to jail, where he was held in lieu of $50,000 bail, records show.

As of Wednesday morning, he was at the Los Angeles County Jail's inmate reception center.

Grande was not present during the incident.

A temporary restraining order preventing Brown from going near Grande, her family or property has been issued, based on the police report.

Grande acquired the home with panoramic views of the city last year for $13.7 million.

This is not her first brush with intruders.

In March 2020, she and her mother obtained a five-year restraining order against a person who bypassed security to leave a note at her front door.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.