Man with knife, BB pistol causes scare at Des Moines school

Seattle Police said a man caused a scare at a Des Moines high school after he displayed weapons on the campus Thursday.

At about 2:29 p.m., 911 dispatchers said there was a man at Mount Rainier High School who had pulled out a gun and a knife and waved them at teachers and students.

Des Moines officers arrived two minutes later and found the suspect, a 24-year-old man, and detained him.

It was soon discovered that the weapon was actually a BB gun, but it appeared to be a realistic Beretta pistol, according to Des Moines Police.

Officers took the man into custody. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of felony harassment.

No one was hurt during the incident.