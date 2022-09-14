Two dead after standoff, fire at Montlake-area home

Two people are dead and four officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire and standoff with an armed man at a Montlake-area home, according to Seattle police.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a man yelling and a woman in distress at a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East.

Fire crews also responded for a reported basement fire.

Officers arrived and found a man, who was armed with a knife, inside the smoke-filled home. Police said he tried to stab officers.

Officers retreated from the smoke and SWAT officers entered the home, but the smoke and flames became too intense and authorities were forced to leave the house.

Once firefighters were able to put out some of the flames, the body of the suspect was found.

A second person was later found dead in the basement.

Both bodies have been recovered from the home.

Police said the sound of a gunshot was reported during the fire, but investigators don’t yet know if it was associated with the suspect.

Homicide detectives and arson and bomb squad investigators are at the scene.

Four officers were taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

