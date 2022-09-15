Man with knife shot, killed after confront Cobb officers, police say

A man in Cobb County has died after being shot by a Cobb County police officer on Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

Officers were called to a home on Sandtown Road in an unincorporated area of Marietta at 8:15 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.

After speaking with the person who called 911, a man with a knife confronted the officers.

When the man, whose identity has not been released, lunged at the officers, he was shot.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and took the man to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police officials say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over and will continue to investigate the shooting.

