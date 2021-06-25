Man with knife sticking out of his head tries driving himself to ER, Colorado cops say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A man was stopped by Colorado police after they said he was stabbed in the head and tried to drive to the emergency room.

The Pueblo Police Department said on Facebook that officers responded to a stabbing report Thursday night and found a man with a knife sticking out of his head who was driving to the ER.

Investigators said the stabbing is believed to have happened during a “road rage incident” and a knife was thrown at the man’s head, KKTV reported.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Police said the woman in the passenger seat gave a description of the man who stabbed the victim and Operational Firearms Commander Greg Golden found Matthew Sanchez, 20, and arrested him for attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

