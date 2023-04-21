Man is knocked out in Cub Scouts meeting in fight over parking spot, Michigan cops say

An argument about a parking spot carried over into a Cub Scouts meeting in Michigan, leading to a man being knocked unconscious, police say.

The incident happened Tuesday, April 18, in Warren, about 20 miles north of Detroit. Police are now searching for 26-year-old Tyrone Sledge, who has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

The Warren Police Department said the argument took place in the parking lot of Roose Elementary School prior to the Cub Scouts meeting. A man called out a woman for parking in a handicapped spot without a permit, police said.

Police referred to the argument as “brief and minor,” but the woman called a relative, Sledge, who later appeared at the meeting.

Sledge is shown in surveillance video entering the cafeteria during the meeting and approaching the 47-year-old man.

“Sledge allegedly advised the victim he was armed and threatened the victim before punching the victim in the head,” police said.

The punch knocked the victim unconscious and he was taken to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. His condition has since improved, police said.

The video shows Sledge leaving the cafeteria after punching the man. He has not been captured as of Friday, April 21.

“This case is a sad example of a minor argument over a handicap parking space resulting in serious injuries to a victim,” Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

“The fact that this suspect barged into a Cub Scout meeting and assaulted the victim at an event designed for children and families shows the brazenness of this incident,” Dwyer added.

Anybody with information about Sledge’s whereabouts is asked to contact Warren police at 586-574-4700.

