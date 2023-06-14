A man knocked down a wall in his basement. He found an abandoned underground city that was once home to 20,000 people.

Lydia Warren
Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.Natalia Moroz/Getty Images

  • Derinkuyu is a subterranean city in Turkey stretching 280 feet below the Earth's surface.

  • The ancient city was used for centuries before it was abandoned in the 1920s.

  • A local man rediscovered it in 1963 when he went looking for his lost chickens behind a wall.

Stretching 280 feet below the Earth's surface in Cappadocia, Turkey, is a web of tunnels and cave-like dwellings that once housed 20,000 people.

The ancient city, Derinkuyu, lay abandoned for decades until, in the 1960s, a local man noticed his chickens were disappearing through a gap in his basement that had opened up during renovations, the BBC reported. After knocking down a wall, he found a tunnel — and accidentally rediscovered the sprawling, subterranean city.

Now part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, Derinkuyu is open to visitors, although they can only explore eight of its 18 levels. Here's a closer look at the remarkable city and its history.

Derinkuyu is an 18-level underground city in the Cappadocia region of Turkey. At its deepest point, it reaches 280 feet below the Earth's surface.

Derinkuyu, Cappadocia, Turkey.
Cappadocia, Turkey.Zu Sanchez Photography/Getty Images

Cappadocia is particularly suited to underground dwellings — its landscape is made of a volcanic-ash rock called tuff, which is pliable and dry, making it easy to carve with simple tools.

Panorama of unique geological formations in Cappadocia, Turkey.
Geological formations in Cappadocia, Turkey.Storm Is Me/Shutterstock

In 1963, a local man was remodeling his home and noticed his chickens were disappearing through a gap that had opened up. After he pulled back a wall, he found a tunnel that led to Derinkuyu.

Entrance to Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
An entrance to Derinkuyu.SVPhilon/Getty Images

More than 600 entrances to the ancient city have since been found within people's homes, the BBC reported.

Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.Pakhnyushchyy/Getty Images

According to Turkey's Department of Culture, it was built by the Phrygians in the 8th to 7th centuries BC. It was first referenced in a written text in 370 BC.

Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.maroznc/Getty Images

It was used for thousands of years — at first for storage, and then as a place for people to hide from invasions and conflict.

Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.RalucaHotupan/Getty Images

Its dwellers were able to survive underground for months at a time. At its peak, it was home to 20,000 people.

Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.Parilov/Shutterstock

However, in the 1920s, it was abandoned by the Cappadocian Greeks when they fled to Greece during the Greco-Turkish War.

Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.LiskaM/Shutterstock

After the city was rediscovered in the 1960s, excavators found rooms for many different purposes, including food storage, winemaking, oil pressing, and dining.

Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.Parilov/Shutterstock

They also unearthed a chapel, pictured, and a religious school.

A chapel in Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
A chapel in Derinkuyu.David Clapp/Getty Images

When the city was inhabited, livestock was kept on floors nearer the surface so their smells and gasses did not affect lower dwellings.

Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.Pakhnyushchyy/Getty Images

A well provided clean water, and ventilation shafts allowed fresh air to circulate between the rooms and levels.

Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.Pakhnyushchyy/Getty Images

There were also large, stone doors on every floor to stop intruders.

Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.Sailingstone Travel/Shutterstock

A guide told BBC reporter Geena Truman that "life underground was probably very difficult. The residents relieved themselves in sealed clay jars, lived by torchlight, and disposed of dead bodies in [designated] areas."

Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city.
Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city.Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

In 1985, the region was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

A man walks through a tunnel in Derinkuyu.
A man walks through a tunnel in Derinkuyu.OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images

Today, Derinkuyu, which is now the largest excavated underground city in Turkey, is open to visitors.

Tourists visit Derinkuyu, Turkey&#39;s underground city, in 2020.
Tourists visit Derinkuyu, Turkey's underground city, in 2020.OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images

