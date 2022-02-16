Man knocked unconscious and robbed in Queens, police say

NEW YORK -- A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was pushed and robbed Monday in Queens.

It happened around 8 p.m. near Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street in Richmond Hill.

Police said the victim was talking to another man when the man pushed him, causing him to hit his head on the ground.

The suspect allegedly went through the victim's pockets while he was unconscious and stole some of his belongings.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

