Man knocks down woman, steals her purse in Wal-Mart parking lot in Southington

A purse was stolen from a woman in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Southington on Monday morning, according to police.

The Southington Police Department responded to the Wal-Mart on Queen Street around 10 a.m. on Monday after it was reported that a woman was knocked to the ground and had her purse stolen in the parking lot. According to police, the victim was approached by a man who got out of a white Nissan Altima with Rhode Island license plate number 1EC523.

The man reportedly ripped the purse from the woman’s hands and knocked her down to the ground. He then returned to the Nissan, which was reportedly stolen, police said. The victim approached the car but was nearly knocked down again, according to police.

Officers later found the vehicle traveling north on Queen Street and observed it turning onto Interstate 84 West. Police followed the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled and police disengaged after the car accelerated away.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the incident but refused to be transported to the hospital, police said.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.