Man known as Boopac Shakur fatally shot
Man known as Boopac Shakur fatally shot
Prosecutor describes Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
The former first-round pick criticized teammates and said he could beat LeBron James 1-on-1, among other things.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
Medicaid has become a key political issue since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — commonly known as Obamacare — expanded the healthcare program back in 2014.
In a constant battle for the blanket? Consider switching to the "Scandinavian sleep method." The post People are taking to TikTok to reveal they’ve adopted the ‘Scandinavian sleep method’: ‘It could save marriages’ appeared first on In The Know.
Truth: An unsexy non-toxic steam cleaner is just as good as a sexy Dyson vacuum.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Former contestants claim they were exposed to everything from "emotional warfare" to unsafe working conditions during their time on the show.
Lexus LMGT3 race car at Motegi and Fuji makes mighty V8 noises in testing. WEC campaign and road-legal version expected in 2026.
Having someone guarantee your loan or agree to be a co-signer or co-borrower can make a lender more willing to give you a loan. But it can be a long-term commitment for both parties.
Following catastrophic flooding in the Northeast, Yahoo News talked to experts about what to plan for and what to do in the event of a flooding emergency.
The company formerly known as Twitter has paid out nearly $20 million to creators, according to a post from X CEO Linda Yaccarino. The platform, now called X, began paying creators in July for a share of the ad revenue they earned from ads served in the replies to their posts to other verified users. To be eligible, users must subscribe to X Premium (which is the new name for Twitter Blue, not a porn site), have more than 500 followers and have earned more than 5 million tweet impressions for the last three months.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
GiveMeTheVIN is auctioning 23 classic cars, including several low-mileage Corvette models like a 1990 ZR1 with merely 25 miles.
Get a set for your kitchen while they are on sale.
How does runner's itch actually happen?
The future Hall of Famer's 21-year MLB career concludes this weekend with his final series with the Detroit Tigers.
Many of the biggest brands in the sport face intriguing road tests this week. Could that be a recipe for some upsets?