Man known as ‘Del Mar Rapist’ in 1990s denied parole

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A 49-year-old man convicted of brutally raping seven women after breaking into Del Mar homes from 1992 through 1996 was denied parole on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Robert Dean Rustad, who was sentenced in 1997 to a 326 years-to-life prison term, lost his bid for parole during an emotional hearing, where parole officials said he should not be up for consideration again for another three years, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a news release.

“Two of this rapist’s victims were at the hearing today and justice was served because the panel sees this inmate is still not being truthful about his true motivation for these crimes,” Stephan said. “Our DA Lifer Unit handles these hearings, led by Deputy DA John Cross. The Unit does an excellent job of representing victims and working to protect the safety of our communities when violent criminals are being considered for release.”

Missing Marine helicopter found in Pine Valley

Rustad, also known as the “Del Mar Rapist,” was between the ages of 19 and 22 when he committed the crimes, according to the DA. He pleaded guilty to 36 criminal counts, including rape.

Following his sentencing, he came up for parole through the state’s youth parole law that evaluates the person’s age at the time of their offense.

“His last parole hearing was in 2020 when he was denied release for five years, however he came up early for this latest parole hearing by filing a Petition to Advance his hearing that was granted,” Stephan said.

Prosecutors said Rustad sought a girlfriend-type relationship in which he threatened his victims at knifepoint and tied them up, even badly beating one of them.

Stephan called his actions “clearly sadistic and his inability to accept that continues to make him a serious threat to society.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.