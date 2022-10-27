Man known to investigators arrested for animal cruelty in Tyngsborough, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly abusing a horse on a Tyngsborough farm, according to authorities.

Adevalter Majesky, 50, of Tyngsborough, was charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of animal cruelty by custodian.

Tyngsborough Police say they responded to 32 Willowdale Road on Monday afternoon for a report of an injured pony. The pony that was initially reported appeared to be okay, according to officials, but another thoroughbred horse on the farm was spotted having trouble standing up.

An MSPCA equine specialist, along with a veterinarian, determined the horse was suffering from sepsis and had several severe injuries. The decision was made to humanely euthanize the horse immediately.

The owner of the horse was identified as Majesky, who was already known to MSPCA investigators.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday out of Lowell District Court and Majesky was taken into custody without incident.

He was arraigned on Thursday.

“I want to thank Tyngsborough Police Detectives and the MSPCA Law Enforcement Division for their thorough and diligent work on this case,” said Chief Richard Howe.

