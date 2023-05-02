Man laid dead outside sheriff’s office for days without anyone noticing, GA deputies say

A man found dead outside an Atlanta-area sheriff’s office had been there for days, Georgia deputies say. Now authorities are investigating.

William Roberts, 44, was arrested April 22 and charged with public intoxication before he was released the next day, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

His body laid behind the facility’s entrance sign for three days before it was found April 26, deputies said in a May 1 news release. His cause of death is unknown.

Surveillance video showed Roberts did not leave the area after getting out of jail, according to the release. Investigators said he laid down behind the Newton County Sheriff’s Office entrance sign, “which has zero visibility to the public eye,” after using a portable restroom outside the facility.

It’s not clear why Roberts laid there, deputies said. Additional information wasn’t available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Newton County is about 40 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

