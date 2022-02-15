Man with large bamboo stick tried to rob Dayton florist, police say

Feb. 15—A man is accused of jabbing a clerk with a large bamboo stick last week during a robbery attempt at Furst Florist before trying to snatch a woman's purse at Oberer's Flowers on the next block on Troy Street in Dayton.

Bail was set at $100,000 for 51-year-old Johnnie Lee Cundiff of Dayton during his arraignment Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for four counts of robbery.

Cundiff entered Furst Florist at 1306 Troy St. with a large bamboo stick and told the cashier "this is a robbery" and demanded money before jabbing her in the abdomen with the stick, causing pain and redness, according to an affidavit.

A customer and another clerk disarmed Cundiff, who fled as the clerk followed, giving police updated locations, the affidavit stated.

When Cundiff arrived at Oberer's Flowers at 1448 Troy St., "Cundiff forcibly tried to take a purse" from a woman and punched her in the stomach but the clerk from Furst Florist was able to stop him, according to the affidavit.

Cundiff ran, but the clerk pointed to him as he fled. After a short food pursuit, the officers who responded to the robbery call were able to take him into custody.

Cundiff is next due in court on Feb. 22 for a preliminary hearing.

He is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Friday arrest.