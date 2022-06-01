Man last seen leaving downtown Ocean Springs restaurant has been missing for nearly 1 week

Ocean Springs police are looking for a missing man who was last seen at a downtown restaurant.

Lloyd ‘Daniel’ Cecil, 27, left the business on Friday, May 27, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and told friends he wasn’t feeling well. He has not been seen since, police said.

At the time of his disappearance, Cecil was wearing a light blue t-shirt, khaki shorts and flip-flops. He has a Led Zeppelin tattoo on one arm and the world “outlaw” on the other. He also has a tattoo of a bird on his ankle.

“His family reports he left his book bag, guitar, and cigarettes in his truck,” Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted on Facebook.

Those with information about Cecil’s whereabouts are asked to call the Ocean Springs Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.