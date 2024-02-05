Man last seen walking along highway is found dead in the woods by his family, cops say

A 31-year-old was found dead by his family members after being missing for more than two weeks, Virginia police said.

Salvador Vitervo Ortiz was reported missing by his family Jan. 19 after they grew concerned about his disappearance, according to a Feb. 4 Richmond Police Department news release. He was later found dead in the woods by his family, police said.

Ortiz was last seen walking barefoot near Richmond Highway, police said. He was wearing jeans and a black T-shirt at the time, authorities said in a Jan. 23 advisory.

Police, as well as those in the community, undertook an “extensive search” for Ortiz in the weeks following his disappearance, according to the department. Officers searched areas near Richmond Highway, in addition to sending out missing person alerts in English and Spanish, police said.

Then, Ortiz’ family found his body, police said.

The family reported their discovery to police, then first responders pronounced Ortiz dead at the scene, according to the department.

Now his family is looking to arrange a memorial service in Guerrero, Mexico, according to a GoFundMe for his family, organized by Rutilio Vitervo Ortiz. The loss of Ortiz left the family “devastated,” as well as unprepared for “the high cost of a funeral service,” the GoFundMe said.

“Salvador was a wonderful husband, father, son and brother who touched the lives of those around him,” the GoFundMe said.

He had three children and a wife, according to the GoFundMe.

Police determined there were no signs of foul play but Ortiz’ death is under investigation.

Anyone with information on Ortiz’ death can contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

