Man who lead police on chase through East Providence held without bail

PROVIDENCE − Joshua D. Pavao stashed four fully-automatic machine guns at a Coventry home prior to his capture in East Providence, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Providence.

Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond ordered the 43-year-old held without bail after a lengthy proceeding that delved into the man's history in Rhode Island and Florida.

Pavao's appearance in federal court followed his arrest on Friday after a police pursuit through the streets of East Providence.

Pavao shot the rear window out of a vehicle in Riverside, drove away and then tried to evade police in a high-speed bid that ended with a crash on Pawtucket Avenue, according to East Providence police.Officers found thousands of rounds of ammunition at the crime scene.

And by Saturday night, Pavao faced a raft of state weapons charges encompassing more than 100 counts.

But police were still waiting for a warrant to search a red duffel bag that they had seized from the garage of a Coventry home where Pavao frequently stayed with a woman, according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court by Special Agent Gregory W. Toner of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On Monday, with the warrant in hand, Coventry police and East Providence police and Toner opened the bag and found eight long guns, says the ATF agent's complaint.

Four of the guns were loaded with 30-round magazines and ready to fire, it says.

The barrels of four of the guns were too short, less than 16 inches in length, and illegal, the ATF agent says.

Four of the guns were modified illegally to provide an automatic capability, which means the shooter can pull a trigger to initiate a continuous burst of fire.

The guns seized in Coventry are an addition to pistols and a pellet shooting rifle that police found in East Providence.

Imagery from a home doorbell camera showed Pavao putting a bag into woods along Boyd Avenue, the ATF says.

On Monday, Providence District Court Judge Stephen M. Ishwerwood set bail at $100,000, requiring him to post 10 percent in cash or the full amount in property.

In federal court, it fell to Almond to decide whether the circumstances warranted holding Pavao without bail.

U.S. Attorney Paul F. Daly Jr. argued for detention.

Kevin J. Fitzgerald, representing Pavao, proposed that Almond release Pavao under an electronic monitoring requirement. He suggested that Pavao could stay at his home in Florida far away from East Providence.

At one point, Almond mentioned Pavao's apparent interest in a particular person in East Providence, which he likened to stalking. The stalking and weapons possession asserted by authorities, "seems like dangerous behavior," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Joshua Pavao held without bail after chase through East Providence