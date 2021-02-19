Man who lead police on hour-long chase through Middletown indicted

Feb. 19—A Trenton man has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury on charges stemming from an alleged hour-long police chase in Middletown.

Ryan Carrell, 41, of Trenton, was indicted Wednesday for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

Middletown police were called at 6:22 a.m. on Dec. 22 to the CVS on Breiel Boulevard on a report that two people were passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to police

As officers approached the vehicle, Carrell pulled out of the lot and struck an officer, who suffered minor injuries, Middletown Police Chief Birk said.

Police pursued the vehicle for an hour throughout the area, stopping it on Seven Mile Road after using tire deflation devices. K-9 Bear chased Carrell as he ran away. Carrell suffered dog bites to his right arm and was treated for those minor injuries, said Birk.

The passenger was arrested on theft warrants out of Hamilton Municipal Court.

Carrell was also indicted this week for grand theft, a third-degree felony, for an incident that happened on Nov. 1. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.