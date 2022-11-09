Man leads Barron Co. authorities on chase

Nov. 8—BARRON — An Amery man was arrested Monday night after stealing a pickup truck and leading Barron County authorities on a vehicle chase.

Sheriff's deputies began receiving calls of a suspicious man driving at 7:30 p.m. near Barron. Upon investigating the reports, deputies found tire tracks indicating a car had driven through a field and a fence.

Then a caller reported the man had gotten out of a small red car and then stole a pickup truck.

When deputies located the stolen pickup truck driving on Highway 25, the driver led deputies on a 20-mile chase through Dallas and toward Chetek.

A Chetek Police officer set up a tire-deflation device just outside the city, which successfully punctured all four tires of the pickup. Even on four flat tires, the truck continued to the Keg N' Kork station where the driver got out and attempted to steal another vehicle parked at the gas pumps.

Unsuccessful at stealing another vehicle, the driver fled on foot into a nearby wooded swamp area. Authorities set up a perimeter and deployed a K-9 and drones to find the suspect hiding in brush.

Derek Aune, 45, was then arrested without further incident. He is being held in Barron County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, felony fleeting and violating probation.

Formal charges from the Barron County District Attorney's Office were not yet filed against Aune by Tuesday afternoon.