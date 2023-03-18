Man leads officers, deputies in car, foot chase through Warren, Butler Counties; Suspect ‘at large’

A man led police on a two-mile pursuit, crashed his car, then ran away on foot in Warren and Butler Counties Saturday overnight.

>> TRENDING: Man crashes SUV into Dayton craft brewery then flees; Police request help from public

Franklin Police first attempted to pull over a man for a routine traffic stop on Interstate 75 near state Route 123 at around 4:15 a.m., dispatch for the city told News Center 7. However, instead of pulling over, the driver attempted to flee police by driving southbound on the interstate at a high rate of speed.

As the man began to cross past Franklin Police’s jurisdiction, their city dispatch contacted surrounding and overarching law enforcement agencies: Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Police, Mason Police, and West Carrollton Police.

The suspect led law enforcement agents for two miles down Interstate 75 before crashing their car near state Route 122, dispatch said. The crash was logged as a single-vehicle crash, indicating that the car did not crash into other drivers.

The suspect then ran on foot to flee authorities.

Middletown officers believed that he ran towards Atrium Medical Center, thus alerting agents to search the nearby area, dispatch claimed.

The suspect was seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans; however, officers nor dispatch had further descriptors.

The suspect remained “at large” for over two hours since the call came in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin Dispatch at 937-746-2882.

Franklin Police led the investigation into the incident. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.