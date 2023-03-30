Man leads police on chase to mom’s Atlanta house, arrested on her porch

A man sped all the way to his mom’s house in a failed effort to avoid police after they tried pulling him over on the interstate, body camera video shows.

Newly released body camera footage shows police attempting to pull over Cepeda Carter, 30, for an outstanding warrant for probation violation on an aggravated assault charge after he drove by them without wearing a seatbelt.

Before pulling Carter over, officers alerted the APD Air Unit. When they found Carter’s car, officers tried pulling him over, but he sped off and into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers in APD’s helicopter saw Carter back into a driveway and run off. They kept following him until officers were able to catch up to him.

Video shows Carter run behind several houses as officers yell for him to get on the ground. They ultimately catch up to him on a back porch of a house.

As police are attempting to put Carter in handcuffs, he can be seen knocking on the house’s back door and calling for his mother. A short time later, a woman comes to the door as he is being arrested.

Carter was ultimately taken into custody on several traffic violations and obstruction, in addition to his outstanding warrant.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

