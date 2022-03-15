Man leads police to the hidden bodies of his girlfriend, her son, Louisiana cops say

A Louisiana man was arrested on March 14 after leading police to the bodies of his girlfriend and her son.

Brynnen Murphy, 20, from Baton Rouge, was charged with two counts of first degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Detectives said in a news release.

His girlfriend, Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her 2-year-old son, Kaden, were missing since March 5.

On March 11, officers responded to a missing person report after Johnson’s family attempted to locate her. She had not been seen or heard from since March 5, according to an arrest warrant.

When the family tried to contact the woman, they noticed that her phone was disconnected, police said.

The property manager allowed Johnson’s family to enter her apartment to perform a wellness check but the woman and her son were not there and the place showed “no sign of foul play,” the report says.

Detectives found Johnson’s vehicle parked in the area with its license plate removed, documents show.

“It was suspicious in nature. We found her car without the license plate on it. And from there, it raised an eyebrow,” Sgt. Jean McKneely, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson, told KNOE.

When officers contacted Murphy, he denied knowing her or having information about her location. But on March 14, he contacted authorities and led detectives to the locations where the woman and her son’s bodies were recovered, the arrest warrant shows.

After examining the bodies, police believe the mother and her son might have been dead for at least a week, KNOE reported.

As of March 15, Murphy is in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to the news release.

McKneely told KNOE that police don’t know why Johnson and her son were killed.

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Georgia teen vanished in South Carolina one year ago. What we know as search continues

Georgia man vanished before Christmas 43 years ago. His body was just identified in WA

Human remains found in Tennessee were of missing SC man with dementia, sheriff says