Man leads Rowan County deputies on chase in stolen Cadillac

A man led Rowan County deputies on a chase in a car reported stolen out of Charlotte, investigators said.

Deputies said on Wednesday, a license plate reader notified them of the stolen Cadillac. When they tried to pull the car over on Highway 29 in China Grove, the driver sped away after appearing to comply at first, authorities said.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested with guns, pot after chase in Rowan County

Investigators said a high-speed chase began at that point, and the suspect led deputies through Salisbury. The driver eventually stopped on Old Concord Road at the railroad crossing near Gold Hill Avenue and jumped out of the car, deputies said.

Deputies detained two passengers while other deputies ran after the driver. Eventually the driver, Dashon Edward Hopkins, of Winston-Salem, was taken into custody.

Hopkins was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of a stolen license plate, resist, delay, obstruct, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and speeding 150 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

He was taken to the Rowan County jail and given a $40,000 bond.

(WATCH BELOW: MSCO: Chase ends in crash after suspect fires shots on I-277)