Man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say

A man is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County.

Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.

Authorities said Ledonne slammed his brakes during the chase in an attempt to hit the police vehicle following.

Ledonne was arrested after he allegedly got out of he vehicle and began running away. Troopers said they tased Ledonne and arrested him.

There were several outstanding warrants for Ledonne’s arrest, and he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

