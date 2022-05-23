A man "was leaking" information to the Russians about the positions of the Armed Forces and the National Guard in Bahmut

ROMAN PETRENKO – MONDAY, 23 MAY 2022, 11:44

The Prosecutor General's Office announced that a resident of Bahmut, Donetsk region, had been exposed for treason. The man had been marking the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

Details: According to the investigation, it was in May that the citizen agreed to help the aggressors.

The man had been transferring information on the location and movement of personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to an agent of the Russian law enforcement agency via the internet, as well as filming the location of National Guard personnel in Bakhmut.

In addition, he had been putting marks on electronic maps and had been informing the invaders about the missiles hitting the city's civilian infrastructure buildings.

Currently, the man is under arrest without bail.

Reminder: As a result of the Russian airstrike on Bahmut in the Donetsk region on 17 May, 5 civilians were killed, including a two-year-old child, and 4 residents were injured.

On 19 May, the Russian armed forces made another airstrike on Bahmut, shelling a five-story building, a private house and an office building.