Man who leaped at judge charged with attempted murder in Nevada courtroom attack

The man who leaped at a judge over the bench as he waited to be sentenced has been charged with attempted murder in the Nevada courtroom attack.

It was one of multiple allegations filed against Deobra Delone Redden, 30, who has also been accused of battery on a protected person, extortion by threat and intimidating a public officer. He was charged Monday in Clark County District Court in connection with the attack on Jan. 3, widely seen via courtroom security video.

Before the attack last week, Judge Mary Kay Holthus had said Redden's prior record necessitated "a taste of something else" besides the virtual freedom he sought in an unrelated case alleging attempted battery with substantial harm.

He vaulted over a defense table, dived across the judge’s bench and landed atop Holthus, slamming her head against a wall, striking her on the head and pulling out hair, according to an arrest report.

Deobra Delone Redden in a white long-sleeve shirt at his sentencing in Las Vegas on Jan. 3. (Clark County District Court via AP)

Holthus was treated for injuries on site after she hid under a desk as court officials brawled with Redden, Las Vegas police said in the arrest report.

A relative later took Holthus to a hospital for pain, the police report said.

Holthus was back in her courtroom the day after the attack, and on Monday, she completed the sentencing and ordered Redden to spend up to four years in prison for the unrelated baseball bat attack last year.

Chief Judge Jerry Wiese later described Redden's action as "Supermanning over a judicial bench" and called it unprecedented behavior.

The courtroom marshal, Shane Brandon, charged Redden; Brandon dislocated his shoulder and sustained a face laceration, police said. Redden is accused of punching a corrections officer, and a law clerk involved in the melee sustained cuts on a hand, the arrest report said. Prosecutors also allege Redden spit on a law enforcement officer during the courtroom violence.

Redden's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The arrest report says Redden told officers searching him after the attack that he had tried to kill the judge. He was having a bad day, he said, according to the document.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com