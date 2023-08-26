A church in Springfield was damaged after an SUV crashed into it Friday.

Police were called to respond to the crash in the 1100 block of Sunset Avenue around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports.

>> PHOTOS: Man learning how to drive crashes into Springfield church

Springfield police on scene said when they arrived at the church they found the car in the building and the driver standing in the parking lot on the phone.

Police told News Center 7 that the driver is Haitian and had to give them his account of what happened through an interpreter he was able to get on the phone.

The man is the registered owner of the SUV that hit the building and he told officers he was practicing driving in the parking lot.

The pastor of the church told News Center 7 that people use the parking lot frequently.

The driver was cited for driving without a valid license.