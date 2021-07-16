Man learning to drive stick shift loses control, police say, crashes into St. Paul home

Jul. 16—A driver who lost control of a car crashed into a residence in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen area on Thursday night, police said. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

There were several people inside the house in the 400 block of East Arlington Avenue when the car went into a lower-level window about 9 p.m., and grazed one person, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

A 28-year-old man with a stick-shift car was trying to teach his father, 55, how to drive the car in the parking lot at the Arlington/Arkwright Dog Park, Davis said. The father lost control of the car, accelerated from across the street and struck the house, according to police. Police did not cite him at the scene.

Fire department crews stabilized the structure, secured utilities and evaluated patients before the car was removed, according to the fire department.