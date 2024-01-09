Man with enough drugs to kill hundreds of thousands near local elementary school learn sentence

A Vandalia man is going to prison for over a decade for possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them within an elementary school zone.

Jason Glanton, 34, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. This sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in September, according to the Department of Justice.

>> Officer, suspect taken to hospital after pursuit, shooting on US 35 in Dayton

Prosecutors said Glanton had enough fentanyl to kill “hundreds of thousands of full-grown adults” within 1,000 feet of Helke Elementary School on Randler Avenue in Vandalia.

He was also in possession of Xylazine and had mixtures of “tranq dope” and “zombie dope.”

The investigation into Glanton was started by the FBI and Dayton police in the fall of 2022. He was seen by police selling the drug at least three separate times in January and February 2023.

>> PHOTOS: Police cruiser involved in crash; Large investigation closes U.S. 35 in Montgomery Co.

In February, police executed a search warrant on his home on Pool Avenue. They found more than 136 grams of fentanyl, $9,000 in cash, five semiautomatic handguns, three loaded handguns, and more than 300 rounds of ammunition in his home. An additional $10,000 in cash and a loaded handgun were found in his truck.

Glanton was arrested in March 2023. At the time of his arrest, he had more than $1,700 in cash on him and nearly 75 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle.