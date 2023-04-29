Man learns sentence for killing former friend in Cobb County

A Cobb County man was recently sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing a former friend, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.

On December 22, 2021, police found Majik Broussard Busbee Parkway near Townpark Drive on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Broussard was shot twice in the torso and leg by his former friend, 21-year-old Jamari Christmas.

Broussard was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives with Cobb County Police learned that Christmas and Broussard were former friends who had a falling out but still lived near each other.

Christmas told authorities that he had an altercation with Broussard a few weeks before and thought that Broussard wanted to fight again.

Christmas pled to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

During the trial, Christmas apologized to Broussard’s family and gave his condolences.

Christmas was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 7 years on probation.

“This case was a tragedy that resulted from the all too common use of firearms to settle disputes. My heart goes out to the Broussard family for their strength and compassion in coping with this tragedy.” Case prosecutor Jay Winkler said.

