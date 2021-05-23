Man leaves feces, hurls remarks outside Florida synagogue

Associated Press
·1 min read

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man yelled antisemitic remarks at a rabbi in front of a South Florida synagogue. He returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building, authorities said.

Cellphone video captured the unidentified man on an electric bicycle as he went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday, according to Miami television station WSVN.

The man left and returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces, said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan.

He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die," according to a police report.

He also spat at a menorah near a sidewalk, according to the police.

Earlier this month, a Hallandale Beach man reported having rocks thrown at him as he walked to the Chabad of South Broward.

“It’s very important for us to combat these types of incidents,” said Dabney-Donovan.

Recommended Stories

  • Life Under Occupation: The Misery at the Heart of the Conflict

    JERUSALEM — Muhammad Sandouka built his home in the shadow of the Temple Mount before his second son, now 15, was born. They demolished it together, after Israeli authorities decided that razing it would improve views of the Old City for tourists. Sandouka, 42, a countertop installer, had been at work when an inspector confronted his wife with two options: Tear the house down, or the government would not only level it but also bill the Sandoukas $10,000 for its expenses. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Such is life for Palestinians living under Israel’s occupation: always dreading the knock at the front door. The looming removal of six Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem set off a round of protests that helped ignite the latest war between Israel and Gaza. But to the roughly 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 war and has controlled through decades of failed peace talks, the story was exceptional only because it attracted an international spotlight. For the most part, they endure the frights and indignities of the Israeli occupation in obscurity. If the eviction dispute in East Jerusalem struck a match, the occupation’s provocations ceaselessly pile up dry kindling. They are a constant and key driver of the conflict, giving Hamas an excuse to fire rockets or lone-wolf attackers grievances to channel into killings by knives or automobiles. And the provocations do not stop when the fighting ends. Home on the Edge No homeowner welcomes a visit from the code-enforcement officer. But it’s entirely different in East Jerusalem, where Palestinians find it nearly impossible to obtain building permits and most homes were built without them: The penalty is often demolition. Sandouka grew up just downhill from the Old City’s eastern ramparts, in the valley dividing the Temple Mount from the Mount of Olives. At 19, he married and moved into an old addition onto his father’s house, then began expanding it. New stone walls tripled the floor area. He laid tile, hung drywall and furnished a cozy kitchen. He spent around $150,000. Children came, six in all. Ramadan brought picnickers to the green valley. The kids played host, delivering cold water or hot soup. His wife prepared feasts of maqluba (chicken and rice) and mansaf (lamb in yogurt sauce). He walked with his sons up to Al-Aqsa, one of Islam’s holiest sites. In 2016, city workers posted an address marker over Sandouka’s gate. It felt like legitimation. But Israel was drifting steadily rightward. The state parks authority fell under the influence of settlers, who seek to expand Jewish control over the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Citing an old plan for a park encircling the Old City, the authority set about clearing one unpermitted house after another. Now it was Sandouka’s turn. Plans showed a corner of the house encroaching on a future tour-bus parking lot. Zeev Hacohen, an authority official, said erasing Sandouka’s neighborhood was necessary to restore views of the Old City “as they were in the days of the Bible.” “The personal stories are always painful,” he allowed. But the Palestinian neighborhood, he said, “looks like the Third World.” Sandouka hired a lawyer and prayed. But he was at work a few months ago when someone knocked on his door again. This time, his wife told him, crying, it was a police officer. The Night Raid The knock at the door is not always just a knock. Badr Abu Alia, 50, was awakened around 2 a.m. by the sounds of soldiers breaking into his neighbor’s home in Al Mughrayyir, a village on a ridge in the West Bank. When they got to his door, a familiar ritual ensued: His children were rousted from bed. Everyone was herded outside. The soldiers collected IDs, explained nothing and ransacked the house. They left two hours later, taking with them a teenager from next door, blindfolded. He had taken part in a protest four days earlier, when an Israeli sniper shot and killed a teenager who was wandering among the rock-throwers and spent tear-gas canisters. Abu Alia seethed as he described seeing his son outside in the dark, “afraid, crying because of the soldiers, and I can do nothing to protect him.” “It makes you want to take revenge, to defend yourself,” he went on. “But we have nothing to defend ourselves with.” Stone-throwing must suffice, he said. “We can’t take an M-16 and go kill every settler. All we have are those stones. A bullet can kill you instantly. A little stone won’t do much. But at least I’m sending a message.” Settlers send messages, too. They have cut down hundreds of Al Mughrayyir’s olive trees — vital sources of income and ties to the land — torched a mosque, vandalized cars. In 2019, one was accused of fatally shooting a villager in the back. The case remains open. The Checkpoint Violence is often sudden and brief. But the nagging dread it instills can be just as debilitating. Nael al-Azza, 40, is haunted by the Israeli checkpoint he must pass through while commuting between his home in Bethlehem and his job in Ramallah. At home, he lives behind walls and cultivates a lush herb and vegetable garden in the backyard. But nothing protects him on his drive to work, not even his position as a manager in the Palestinian firefighting and ambulance service. Recently, he said, a soldier at the checkpoint stopped him, told him to roll down his window, asked if he had a weapon. He said no. She opened his passenger door to take a look, then slammed it shut, hard. He wanted to object. But he stopped himself, he said: Too many confrontations with soldiers end with Palestinians being shot. “If I want to defend my property and my self-respect, there’s a price for that,” he said. His commute is a 14-mile trip as the crow flies, but a 33-mile route, because Palestinians are diverted in a wide loop around Jerusalem along a tortuous two-lane road of steep switchbacks. Even so, it ought to take less than an hour — but often takes two or three, because of the checkpoint. The Israelis consider the checkpoint essential to search for fleeing attackers or illegal weapons or to cut the West Bank in two in case of unrest. Palestinians call it a choke point that can be shut off on a soldier’s whim. It is also a friction point, motorists and soldiers each imagining themselves as the other’s target. Homeless Muhammad Sandouka earns about $1,800 in a good month. He hoped the lawyer could quash the demolition order. “I thought they would just give us a fine,” he said. Then he got another panicked call from home: “The police were there, making my family cry.” Khalas, he said. Enough. He would tear it down himself. Early on a Monday, his sons took turns with a borrowed jackhammer. They almost seemed to be having fun, like wrecking a sand castle. Finished, their moods darkened. “It’s like we’re lighting ourselves on fire,” said Mousa, 15. “They want the land,” said Muataz, 22. “They want all of us to leave Jerusalem.” When all was rubble, Sandouka lit a cigarette and held it with three beefy fingers as it burned. His pants filthy with the dust of his family’s life together, he climbed atop the debris, sent photos to the police and contemplated his options. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Robert Durst has beaten the odds for 40 years – now he faces his last murder trial

    The notorious heir and subject of The Jinx documentary is on trial for the murder of his friend and confidante Susan Berman Robert Durst, who is accused of murdering his longtime friend Susan Berman, faces jurors in court before opening statements in the trial. Photograph: Al Seib/REX/Shutterstock Robert Durst has been beating the odds for close to 40 years – escaping scrutiny for the disappearance of his first wife, going un-investigated for years for the cold-blooded murder of one of his best friends and, most startlingly, winning acquittal in a murder trial in Texas in which he admitted shooting the victim and dismembering the body with a bow saw and a paring knife. But time, and luck, may be running out for the notorious black sheep of a high-profile New York real estate family. Durst, now 78 and serving a long prison sentence, is facing one last murder trial where the evidence pointing to his guilt is not only compelling but has grown stronger since his dramatic cat-and-mouse arrest in a New Orleans hotel six years ago. That trial, for the 2000 murder of his friend and confidante Susan Berman, restarted in Los Angeles this week after an unexpected 14-month hiatus brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nobody is daring to call it a slam dunk – that’s the phrase the Texas prosecutor used in the 2003 murder trial where Durst walked free. But the alibi that Durst maintained for years – that he was hundreds of miles away at the time of the Berman killing – has collapsed. He has also admitted penning an anonymous letter alerting police to the dead body at Berman’s home – a letter that, while Durst was still sticking to his alibi, he acknowledged could have been written only by the killer. An old friend of both Durst’s and Berman’s, the former advertising executive Nick Chavin, is likely to be the prosecution’s most powerful witness. Chavin says Durst confessed Berman’s murder to him in 2014. Chavin’s testimony is already on the record – taken in advance of the trial because prosecutors were worried what might happen to him if they waited. “It sounds ridiculous,” Chavin said in 2017, “but yes, this was my best friend, who killed my other best friend.” John Lewin, the deputy district attorney, presents opening arguments in the murder trial of Robert Durst in 2020. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images Durst and his charismatic, high-priced lawyer Dick DeGuerin, are hoping to poke enough holes in the evidence to establish reasonable doubt, just as they did in Texas 18 years ago. Yes, Durst was at Berman’s Benedict Canyon home in the hills above Los Angeles, DeGuerin said in his opening statement on Wednesday. Yes, Durst wrote the note tipping off the police. But he did not kill Berman. Durst merely discovered the body after she had been shot, execution-style, in the back of the head, DeGuerin told the jury, and then panicked. “Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman and he doesn’t know who did,” DeGuerin said. In DeGuerin’s account, Durst was a bumbling, even clumsy innocent man around whom chaos inexplicably erupted from time to time. Because he had autistic tendencies (an assertion the prosecution disputes), he did not communicate with others normally. And because he had a tendency to panic, he did things, like hacking up a body after killing a man in self-defense, that might strike others as odd. “He doesn’t make good decisions,” DeGuerin conceded. Above all, DeGuerin insisted, the evidence against Durst can’t be trusted. The Jinx, the sensational HBO documentary about Durst that aired in 2015 and triggered his arrest, was an extended, dishonest piece of gotcha journalism, DeGuerin said. And Chavin, who has admitted lying to investigators for seven months before deciding to turn on his friend, is not a reliable witness. ‘Everything starts with Kathie’ The prosecution is arguing that understanding the full context of Durst’s story is crucial, and that includes the disappearance of Durst’s first wife, Kathie, in 1982. “Everything starts with Kathie Durst’s disappearance and death at the hands of Mr Durst,” John Lewin, the deputy district attorney, said in his own opening statement. Durst was never formally under suspicion in the case, in part because Kathie’s body was never found. She was not declared officially dead until 2017. Kathie and Robert Durst. Photograph: Rex Features But according to the prosecutor, Berman helped muddy the timing of Kathie’s disappearance by impersonating her in a phone call to the dean of the medical school where Kathie was a student. When friends of Kathie’s piled pressure on the local district attorney’s office to reopen the case in 2000, prosecutors allege, Durst assumed – wrongly, as it turned out – that he was under criminal investigation and that Berman was about to be questioned by the Los Angeles police. In short order, he arranged a perfunctory wedding with his girlfriend at the time, Debrah Lee Charatan, and rented out a room in Galveston, Texas. “It was a marriage of convenience,” Durst later told his sister in a recorded phone conversation while in police custody. “I had to have Debrah to write my checks. I was setting myself up to be a fugitive.” Before heading to Texas, he flew to California and, as he has now admitted, went several hundred miles out of his way to visit Berman in Los Angeles before driving back up north to the San Francisco airport. Chavin, in his testimony, said that for Durst, “It was her or me. I had no choice.” Once in Texas, Durst passed himself off as a mute woman, calling himself Dorothy Ciner. According to prosecutors, his roommate, Morris Black, saw through the disguise and asked so many questions he ended up shot and dismembered. The Jinx and the trial According to Durst and his legal team, Black and Durst had fought over a gun and Durst killed Black in self-defense. When it comes to Berman, DeGuerin said, Durst “had no motive and nothing to gain” by killing her. Much has changed for Durst since his previous trial, when he was less known than now and DeGuerin was able to argue that the suspicions swirling around him were prejudicial and should be kept out of the trial. Durst’s fortunes changed dramatically, in fact, after he agreed to sit for dozens of hours of interviews for The Jinx. Through Berman’s stepson, the film-makers found a letter from Durst to Berman using the same block capitals and the same misspelling of the “Beverly” in “Beverly Hills” as the anonymous note written to the police after her killing. They also caught Durst on a hot mic saying: “What did I do? Killed them all, of course.” As the six-part show reached its climax, police trailed Durst from a home in Houston to New Orleans and arrested him at a hotel where he had checked in under an alias. He was charged and later convicted on firearms charges and has remained behind bars while simultaneously awaiting trial in Los Angeles for the Berman killing. DeGuerin was scathing about The Jinx in his opening statement, feasting on the fact that three apparently damning sentences Durst uttered during the final episode were edited together out of order to sound more powerful than they were. Still, the show provides a wealth of on-the-record material that is likely to be used against Durst as the trial proceeds. The publicity surrounding the show also prompted investigators to dust off their old notebooks and enabled Lewin and his team in Los Angeles to review old evidence and establish new lines of inquiry. Getting Chavin to turn on his friend was perhaps their biggest coup. Durst’s 2019 admission that he wrote the letter to the police (consisting of Berman’s address and the single upper-case word “CADAVER”) was another a major victory. In court this week, Durst cut a sad figure – sitting in a wheelchair in a shabby suit and following proceedings through the court recorder’s notes on an electronic tablet because of hearing problems. According to his lawyers, he has bladder cancer and is barely fit to stand trial at all. But Durst has also indicated he intends to testify in his own defense – a highly unusual move that defense attorneys rarely recommend. In a case expected to last weeks or even months, it’s not clear when that testimony might come, but Lewin, the prosecutor, appears to be looking forward to it. “Get your popcorn and candy and a lounge chair,” he told the jury. “It’s going to be a while.”

  • Palestinians in Gaza take stock of destruction after cease-fire

    "I lost all my friends," one person told CBS News, adding, "I have no more feelings. All my feelings have evaporated."

  • Mother Cow Kills Woman Trying To Put Ear Tag On Calf

    A Missouri woman has died after a cow knocked her to the ground and stepped on her after the woman tried to tag a newborn calf's ear.

  • 'Did weak wi-fi password lead the police to our door?'

    A young family had their computers and phones seized after, it seems, their router was hacked.

  • Pakistanis rally in support of Palestinians

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Ten of thousands of Pakistanis marched in support of the Palestinians on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect after 11 days of fighting, but a bomb blast killed six people at one rally in southwest Pakistan. Shrugging aside restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, people waved Palestinian flags and placards that read "All unite to free Palestine" and "Boycott Israel" at the rallies, many organised by Islamic groups, in a number of cities across the country including Islamabad and Karachi. The bomb blast, which also wounded 13 people, occurred in the city of Chaman in the province of Balochistan near the Afghan border, the region's police chief, Jafar Khan, told Reuters by telephone.

  • Costco Put a Summery Twist On Croissants & You’ve Got to Try Them

    Sing it with us now: It’s the Costco countdown (to the tune of Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’)…of top five Costco buys of the week, courtesy of @costcobuys! And this week’s list is especially sweet: With three different desserts, two reusable water bottles, and a charming set of pajamas, you simply can’t go wrong! But we’re […]

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Lyn St. James Car Collection Featured At Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

    The iconic racing staple has quiet the taste in cars!

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for new customers.

  • Young boy killed in suspected road rage incident

    Aiden Leos, who was just 6 years old, was shot and killed on a Southern California freeway while on his way to school. Authorities are investigating the tragedy as an apparent road rage incident. The search for the shooter is ongoing.

  • America's housing crisis is the result of classist credit guidelines

    The way we score credit and underwrite borrowers is putting low-income Americans at a disadvantage when they try and buy property.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • A wild ride for Mickelson and 18 holes away from history

    Phil Mickelson could have done without the thrills Saturday in the PGA Championship. It was all part of a wildly entertaining day at Kiawah Island that ended with Mickelson nearly holing a flop shot that can test the nerves of just about any 50-year-old but him. When he curled in the 4-foot putt for par on the 18th hole, Mickelson became the oldest player with a 54-hole lead in a major since 59-year-old Tom Watson at Turnberry in 2009.

  • Israeli police escort Jews to flashpoint Jerusalem site

    Israeli police escorted more than 250 Jewish visitors Sunday to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where clashes between police and Palestinian protesters helped trigger a war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site. The 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers came to a fragile halt Friday, but left behind immense ruin in Gaza, including hundreds of homes in that have been completely destroyed and many more that were badly damaged, according to the U.N.

  • 2 people shot outside restaurant in NYC: Police

    Police have arrested a 17-year-old after a man and a woman were shot outside a Brooklyn restaurant on Friday night.

  • It's a red-hot real estate market — so why are home sales plunging?

    In some neighborhoods, competition is so fierce that many homes are sold before they even hit the market.

  • Zimbabwe's tobacco booms, but Black growers complain of debt

    Zimbabwe's tobacco is flourishing again. Most of the growers are Black, a historic change from when tobacco was largely produced by white farmers. Rosemary Dzodza recently traveled 200 kilometers (125 miles) to the capital, Harare, with her tobacco crop for what she hoped would be a good payday.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • A Kendall masseuse lost her license after she made a $300 offer to play doctor

    The Florida Board of Massage Therapy revoked the massage therapist license of a Kendall woman after she made a $300 offer for services outside the scope of her license.