Man leaves Fort Lauderdale bar with 2 women. They stole his $25,000 Rolex, deputies say

A man who went home with two women he met at a Fort Lauderdale bar woke up alone to find his $25,000 Rolex watch missing, deputies said.

The Broward County Sheriff Office said the women behind the theft were caught on camera at Rooftop @1WLO bar on Las Olas Boulvard in Fort Lauderdale. Investigators on Thursday released surveillance video of the women and are asking for tips on who they are, and where detectives can find them.

The man’s misfortune began around 3 a.m. Dec. 4. That’s when deputies say he met the two women outside of the bar. Investigators say they exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet up later.

And they did, about an hour later. Deputies say the man drove the women to his home to drink, deputies said. He fell asleep, and when he woke up, the women were gone.

So was his two-tone Submariner Blueface Rolex watch, which is estimated to cost about $25,000. His credit card was also stolen. He reported the theft to police around 5 p.m. Dec. 5.

“At this time in the investigation, there is no evidence of drug use in this incident,” the sheriff office said in an email to the Miami Herald.

On Thursday, deputies released surveillance video of the two women they believe are behind the meet-up session that turned into a crime.

The women in the video, who investigators say are in their mid-20s, can be seen walking in and out of the bar and on the sidewalk. One of them is wearing a white dress and has a scorpion tattoo on her left thigh, deputies said. The other woman is in a yellow dress.

This isn’t the first time a night out on the town ended in a pricey grab-and-dash.

▪ In June, a man went home with a woman he met at a Fort Lauderdale bar and awoke the next day alone, drugged and missing $52,500 worth of watches and other items.

▪ In May, a similar theft happened in Miami. A 35-year-old man went back to his luxury condo in Miami with a woman he met at the bar. He woke up to find the woman and his $200,000 watch collection gone

▪ In 2020, a night of flirting at a Broward casino ended with a man drugged in his hotel room and out of $9,000 cash.

▪ In 2018, a man told police he was drugged at gunpoint by two women he took home from the club. Police said they stole more than $200,000 in chains, bracelets and watches.

▪ In 2016, a Colombian woman was arrested on charges of stealing jewelry and cash from tourists after seducing them. A similar crime happened in Hollywood.

Anyone with information on the Fort Lauderdale watch theft is asked to contact BSO Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Detective Glen Genovese at 954-640-4245 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477).