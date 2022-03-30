Man led deputies on 120 mph chase, brought down by his pants trying to escape

An accused drug dealer is in custody following a wild chase that ended by deputies pulling him down by his pants.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released the dash camera video Wednesday.

Deputies said Demetris Clay, 37, of Atlanta, led them on a chase around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Inside his car, they found a variety of drugs, a handgun and stolen IDs and credit cards.

According to the arrest report, deputies came upon a car with a strong marijuana smell on Ga. 400 around 2 a.m. on March 25.

The deputy ran the tag and found it had no valid insurance. When the deputy tried to pull the car over, they said Clay took off on Ga. 400 northbound.

The video shows Clay lead deputies on a chase for several minutes until he exited at Peachtree Parkway and turned back on Ga. 400 in the southbound lanes.

The speeds reached over 120 mph at that point, according to the sheriff’s office. Other deputies joined the chase and used stop sticks to flatten the man’s tires.

The driver tried to escape on foot and climb over a concrete median. The video shows the man’s pants falling down as deputies grabbed them and took him to the ground.

Clay is charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine, MDMA, heroin, methamphetamine, THC and marijuana. Clay also faces charges of possession of a firearm and reckless driving.

Deputies added additional charges of forgery in second degree and identity fraud for the stolen IDs and credit cards.

