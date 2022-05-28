Man who led deputies on high speed chase pleads guilty

May 28—The man who led law enforcement on a lengthy high speed chase through the Canyon earlier this year pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment in Flathead County District Court on May 26.

Daniel Richard Stivason, 30, admitted under oath to hitting speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour as he fled pursuing deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 12. He also acknowledged that he at times drove on the wrong side of the road, sped around blind curves and passed other vehicles, creating a risk to others as he drove through Coram, Hungry Horse and West Glacier.

When Stivason eventually came to a stop — he drove into a snowbank after fleeing for about 52 miles — arresting deputies learned he had an outstanding warrant on a drug charge.

In exchange for his guilty plea, which likely will result in a five year sentence, prosecutors offered to drop a criminal drug possession charge dating back to January 2021. In that case, Stivason was stopped after a deputy spotted him driving in Kalispell without taillights.

According to court documents, Stivason subsequently was unable to find a valid driver's license. Meanwhile, deputies learned that he was on probation. Officials with that office asked that authorities search his car, which yielded four baggies containing a white crystalline substance.

Testing at the state crime lab deemed the substance methamphetamine, court documents said.

Judge Amy Eddy accepted the change of plea, found Stivason guilty and set sentencing for July 14.

