Man led officer on foot chase after stealing package from Manchester doorstep, police say

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Mar. 15—Manchester police arrested a man they say allegedly led an officer on a foot chase after stealing a package off a Queen City doorstep late Saturday morning.

A witness called police just before 11 a.m. reporting they saw someone steal a package that had been delivered to their neighbor in the area of 115 Mammoth Road, Manchester police said.

The caller reportedly followed the suspect but lost sight of him.

An officer in the area of Hayward and Jewett streets saw a man meeting the description of the suspect, police said, and a short foot pursuit ended with the apprehension of Joshua Converse, 48, of Manchester.

At the time of his arrest, Converse allegedly had several unopened packages of clothing that were not addressed to him, according to police.

Converse was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance.

Recommended Stories

  • Teen, 19, charged with string of sex attacks on women on footpaths across Manchester and Cheshire

    Joshua Etchells, 19, of Lowton Road, Sale, has been charged with 12 counts of sexual assault by touching involving incidents across Manchester and Cheshire.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

    Chancellor Angela Merkel's party is considering how to respond to historically bad state election results that a senior member described as a “wake-up call," six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds Germany's long-time leader. Final results early Monday confirmed that Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union was handily defeated in Sunday's elections by two popular incumbent state governors: the Green party's Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the center-left Social Democrats' Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate.

  • NCAA tournament bracket betting tips: Six winning strategies

    A look at some of the best strategies when it comes to betting and winning on the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

  • Megan Thee Stallion wins Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys

    Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, beating out artists like Doja Cat, D Smoke and more. After a record-breaking year for the rapper, Megan took home one of the most coveted awards in the music industry. The honor was presented to the Houston rapper by her friend and fellow musician, Lizzo.

  • Ammon Bundy refuses to wear a mask in court, arrested for missing trial

    This latest incident involving the anti-government activist comes five months after he refused to follow coronavirus protocols at a high school football game.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • Myers leads Vancouver past Edmonton 2-1

    Tyler Myers scored midway through the third period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks (12-17-2), shoveling the puck in on a power play in the second period. Horvat said his goal was anything but a thing of beauty.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • Kim Kardashian said Martha Stewart once stopped her at a party to ask for SKIMS shapewear

    In an interview with Vogue on Monday, Kim Kardashian West said it was a "proud moment" when the celebrity chef said she needed to try SKIMS.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Why Steven Yeun, not Yul Brynner, is Oscars' first Asian American lead actor nominee

    Explainer on Yul Brynner's ethnic heritage compared with Steven Yeun's.

  • LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions

    The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless was no surprise for LGBTQ Catholics in the United States — yet it stung deeply nonetheless. “If priests and pastoral ministers no longer feel they can perform such a blessing, the Catholic laity will step in and perform their own rituals,” DeBernardo said.

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • 12 actors who got their big break on 'The Walking Dead'

    "TWD" actors including Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira, and Michael Rooker have starred in Oscar-nominated and Marvel movies.