Man led officer on foot chase after stealing package from Manchester doorstep, police say

Mar. 15—Manchester police arrested a man they say allegedly led an officer on a foot chase after stealing a package off a Queen City doorstep late Saturday morning.

A witness called police just before 11 a.m. reporting they saw someone steal a package that had been delivered to their neighbor in the area of 115 Mammoth Road, Manchester police said.

The caller reportedly followed the suspect but lost sight of him.

An officer in the area of Hayward and Jewett streets saw a man meeting the description of the suspect, police said, and a short foot pursuit ended with the apprehension of Joshua Converse, 48, of Manchester.

At the time of his arrest, Converse allegedly had several unopened packages of clothing that were not addressed to him, according to police.

Converse was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance.