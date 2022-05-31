Man who led officers on 140 mph chase on I-20 and into Alabama arrested

Deputies have arrested driver that led police on a high-speed chase through Georgia and Alabama Tuesday morning.

Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:20 a.m., a deputy clocked a green car going 140 mph on I-20.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. That’s when the driver led deputies on a chase.

The chase went into Cleburne County, Alabama, where the driver left I-20 and went through several back roads before getting on I-20 eastbound.

As the chase continued, the Georgia State Patrol was called in to assist.

The Georgia State Patrol entered the chase around the Haralson-Carroll county line and performed a PIT maneuver on the car to get it to stop.

When the car came to a stop, the driver, 24-year-old Lenny Brown, took off running.

Brown has since been arrested. It’s unclear what charges he is facing.

