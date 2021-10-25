Man who led police on chase down Eastern Shore tried to escape at Norfolk hospital, police say

A wanted man from Maryland attempted to elude police by barricading himself in a Norfolk hospital Friday, according to state police.

The suspect, Christopher Northcraft, 34, led police on a high speed chase from Maryland to Virginia on Oct. 19. Northcraft was apprehended after he lost control of his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Northcraft and a passenger, a 35-year-old woman, were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with “major non-life-threatening injures,” said State Police spokeswoman Michelle Anaya. During the flight, the suspect was “combative with medical personnel” and a trooper had to escort both subjects.

The morning Northcraft was scheduled to be discharged, officers were at the hospital prepared to take him back into custody. Meanwhile, Virginia State Police received an anonymous phone call warning officials that he was planning an escape.

The caller claimed that an unknown employee would be wheeling Northcraft out of the hospital during a shift change to a waiting vehicle, police said. As troopers waited for the discharge paperwork, Anaya said Northcraft barricaded himself in a hospital room and “attempted to open/break a window to escape custody,” but was unsuccessful.

Troopers took Northcraft into custody and transported him to Eastern Shore Regional Jail. He was served multiple warrants for felony eluding, reckless driving, driving without a license and more.

Northcraft was also served with outstanding warrants obtained by Accomack County and by law enforcement agencies in Maryland. He’s being held without bond. Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash that occurred Tuesday and more charges are expected.

