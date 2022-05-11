Man who led police on manhunt sentenced to nine years in prison

May 11—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of leading area police on several high-speed chases last summer, and was eventually arrested after a standoff with law enforcement at his home in Chippewa Falls, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison.

Kane R. Berg, 35, 920 Water St., pleaded guilty in January in Chippewa County Court to fleeing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, OWI-4th offense with a child in the car, battery to law enforcement, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, theft and criminal damage to property.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm spoke on the need for a lengthy sentence.

"Our officers were affected by the actions of Mr. Berg. Our interactions with him showed a continual and systematic disregard for police," Kelm said, noting that Berg was often armed when he had interactions with officers. "He shows a propensity for violence, that I haven't seen this often, in my experience."

Judge Ben Lane ordered the prison term, along with eight years of extended supervision, noting the dangers of Berg's interactions with law enforcement and the community.

"All of us were lucky that things didn't progress worse than it did," Lane said.

Lane ordered Berg to take all medications prescribed to him and take treatment courses to deal with his drug abuse and mental health issues.

Berg, who appeared in person in court, has been incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail since he was arrested Aug. 15 on a $100,000 cash bond.

"There are no words I can say to stress the magnitude of my remorse," Berg told Lane prior to sentencing. He apologized to the law enforcement officers present, the court, and to his children.

"I have let them down and humiliated (them)," Berg said.

More than a dozen law enforcement officers from multiple agencies attended the sentencing. Kelm described a violent interaction Berg had with officers.

"We could have lost an officer that day," Kelm said. "This impacted a lot of departments, a lot of jurisdictions."

Kelm said the regional SWAT team was called in to apprehend Berg because they considered him to be so dangerous to law enforcement and the public.

"It goes to show how much danger he puts the community in," Kelm said.

Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Scott Zehr requested 12 years in prison and eight years of extended supervision. A pre-sentence investigation by the Department of Corrections recommended six years of prison, but Zehr explained why he felt that was too low.

"We are dealing with 12 separate cases, with separate crimes and separate victims," Zehr said. "He is being sentenced today on his conduct in 12 separate cases. Consecutive crimes deserve consecutive sentences. These are all serious convictions; they are all felonies."

Zehr noted that Berg now has 37 convictions on his record, including 19 felonies. Zehr went through the description of each felony.

Defense attorney Nicholis Schroeder stressed that when sober, Berg is a good person. However, he was struggling with drug use and mental health issues through this period when he committed multiple crimes. Defense attorney Alicia Linzmeier noted that prior to this recent series of offenses, Berg hadn't been convicted of a crime since 2009. She said it shows Berg can do well in the community.

Credit for time served is still being calculated; Lane ordered the attorneys to have an agreement by the end of next week.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire County Regional SWAT team arrested Berg at his home Aug. 15 after a standoff there that included him throwing fireworks at officers and setting the house on fire.

Police had been searching for Berg for several months; officers performed a raid on a home on the south side of the city July 26 after receiving information he was likely there.

According to police reports, officers received a tip at 11:21 a.m. Aug. 15, 2021, that Berg was allegedly pointing a handgun at a female during a verbal disagreement at his home. With the assistance of another person, the woman was able to leave the home and call 911. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the house.

"Investigators were able to verify the above information and applied for a search warrant," Kelm wrote in a press release. "Due to the danger posed by Kane Berg, nearby residents were requested to leave or shelter in place and barricades were placed to detour traffic."

The upstairs tenant was not at home, but her dog was there. No one, other than Berg, was believe to be in the downstairs apartment. Police asked Berg to exit the home and voluntarily turn himself in, but he refused. Eventually, the SWAT vehicle's ram was used to push open the front door.

SWAT officers reported a suspect in the upstairs throwing items out of the window, including fireworks. SWAT officers reported white smoke coming from one of the second story windows, and the smoke was increasing and turning black, indicating the residence was now on fire. A short time later, Berg jumped out of the second story window and fell to the ground. The Chippewa Falls K-9 unit, Leo, was deployed and swiftly apprehended Berg.

As soon as Berg was taken into custody, Chippewa Falls Fire & EMS along with other area fire fighters responded and started to fight the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog, Louis, from the upstairs apartment and turned him over to his owner.