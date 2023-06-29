Man left $3M lottery ticket at Lakeville store. Clerk allegedly cashed it in

LAKEVILLE — In January, a man entered Savas Liquors — a now closed convenience store at 330 Bedford St. in Lakeville — and bought a bag of barbeque potato chips and four lottery tickets for a total of $12.

He left the store with just the chips.

Now, the store clerk who sold him the lottery tickets is pleading not guilty to charges she stole and tried to cash the man's $3 million winning ticket.

Carly Nunes, 23, was arraigned Tuesday in Brockton Superior Court on charges of larceny from a building, attempted larceny, presentation of a false claim and witness intimidation, according to a written statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

The man purchased four lottery tickets — two Mega Millions quick picks and two for the Mass Cash lottery, with a multiplier to his Mega Millions tickets to increase the jackpot. After Nunes input the order into the lottery terminal, and printed two lottery tickets, she returned to the cash register and rang up the man’s order, the DA's office said.

The man left the store and drove home with the bag of potato chips, but left his lottery tickets behind in the terminal tray, the DA's office said.

"That evening, the man’s identical Mass Millions ticket numbers were announced as the winning numbers, earning a $3 million prize. After leaving the store and realizing he no longer had his tickets, the man briefly searched for them but concluded that they were lost," the DA's office said.

Roughly 45 minutes after the man left the store, the report said, a second customer bought five lottery tickets from Nunes, according to the DA's office. The customer noticed there were two extra tickets in the terminal.

"Nunes took the tickets and said they must have belonged to 'him,' meaning the victim," the DA's office said.

Two days later, on Jan. 19, Nunes's co-worker Joseph Reddem, 32, of Randolph drove Nunes and another man to the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to cash in the $3 million winning lottery ticket, which was torn and appeared to be burned. the DA's office said.

In the lobby, security cameras picked up Nunes and Reddem seemingly arguing over how much of the winnings Nunes would split with Reddem, the DA's office said. According to officials, Nunes said she'd “only pay him $200,000.”

"The argument overheard by state Lottery officials coupled with the condition of the ticket, led Massachusetts Lottery investigators to interview Nunes," the DA's office said.

Nunes told them she bought the winning tickets toward the end of her shift on Jan. 17, the DA's office said. She said she had mistakenly torn it when removing it from her wallet and the burn marks were from accidentally placing it on a pipe. Lottery officials told Nunes they were opening an investigation, and contacted Massachusetts State Police.

Surveillance video from the store confirmed the male victim, not Nunes, purchased the winning ticket, the DA's office said. During a later interview, Nunes no longer claimed to have purchased the ticket herself, but instead said she inadvertently obtained the winning ticket.

Investigators worked to find the true owner of the winning ticket, posting flyers with photos of the man in surveillance video, canvassing the Lakeville area and questioning patrons about the man’s identity, the DA's office said. After nearly a month, on Feb. 13, 2023, the man was located and interviewed by investigators.

Reddem was arraigned on June 12 on a charge he attempted to extort Nunes into paying him money. He was released on personal recognizance with conditions that he does not gamble or have any contact with Nunes or witnesses in the case.

A bail of $10,000 was set for Nunes' release, with conditions that she "remain drug and alcohol free, submit to random screening, and be home confined on a GPS monitoring bracelet."

Nunes and Reddem are next scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

