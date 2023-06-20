Man left bleeding after attempted robbery in Springfield

A man bled from an attack during an attempted robbery in Springfield Tuesday overnight.

Springfield Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of West Main Street at around 1 a.m. on reports of an attempted robbery, a Springfield Police lieutenant said.

The man suffered a “large laceration to the head,” specifically the forehead, the lieutenant said. It was speculated that an object was used as the weapon.

The victim reported bleeding following the attack. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.

No one was placed in custody at the time to questioning. The suspect was thought to have fled after the attempted robbery, according to initial reports from crews at the scene over emergency scanners.

The Springfield Police led the investigation into to the assault.

