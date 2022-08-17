A man who left a cellphone displaying child pornography at a Topeka Hy-Vee has accepted a plea deal

Gregory M. Seeley, who left a cell phone in July 2021 at this Topeka Hy-Vee store, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one of the three federal charges he faces.

Gregory M. Seeley, who left a cell phone at the Topeka Hy-Vee store showing a child pornography image in plain sight, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one of the three federal charges he faces.

The plea came as part of an agreement that calls for prosecutors to recommend Seeley receive a sentence that's at the "low end" of the applicable federal sentencing guidelines range. The plea agreement document doesn't say what the low end sentence would be.

Seeley, 65, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor involving the possession of child pornography, according to court records.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped a second child sexual exploitation charge and one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

The plea agreement calls for Seeley, after serving whatever sentence he receives, to spend 10 years on supervised release. It also allows him the right to request a downward departure and/or a variance.

Seeley is to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 by U.S. District Judge Holly L. Teeter.

Seeley could be sentenced to as many as 20 years in prison for the crime for which he pleaded guilty, the plea agreement document said.

Why was Seeley charged?

Seeley left his Motorola cellphone at a cashier's register July 1, 2021, after buying groceries at the Hy-Vee at 2951 S.W. Wanamaker Road. The phone was unlocked and displayed an image of child pornography on its home screen, according to the plea agreement.

Law enforcement officers during a subsequent search of Seeley's Topeka home seized "31 firearms, narcotics and paraphernalia," according to court documents.

Seeley initially contended police illegally searched his cell phone without a warrant. His attorney asked Teeter to suppress all evidence gained from that phone and during the investigation that followed.

Teeter dismissed that motion last March, concluding all evidence in the case was obtained legally.

