Man who left puppy to drown in cage sentenced to 1 year for animal cruelty

A New Jersey man who tried to leave an 8-month-old puppy to drown in a cage was sentenced to a year in state prison Friday.

Aaron Davis, 36, was convicted of fourth-degree animal cruelty in December after leaving the pit bull in a cage along the rising tide of Sandy Hook Bay in July 2018, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor.

Luckily, a passerby noticed the crate in the early morning hours and climbed down a rocky barrier to save the puppy, who was later named River.

"Abusing defenseless animals is an intolerable act and even more despicable when the animal was abused in retaliation to ‘get back’ at its owner," said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Davis apparently left the dog to drown after he had a fight with his ex-girlfriend, according to NBC New York. River has since been adopted and is doing well in his new home, the station reported.

The 36-year-old was sentenced to a year in prison, forced to pay $731.46 in restitution, and to perform 156 hours of community service. A lawyer for Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.