Man left Regions Hospital shortly before starting Lunds & Byerlys fire, charges say

Shortly after being discharged from Regions Hospital, Timothy John Arsenal walked over to a recycling bin in front of the downtown St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys store and started a fire that quickly spread and caused up to $800,000 in damage, according to a criminal complaint.

Arsenal, 36, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree arson for allegedly setting the March 29 blaze at the store, which has apartments above it. The complaint lists Arsenal as living in St. Paul, without a permanent address.

Arsenal is a three-time convicted felon on probation until October 2024. He was civilly committed as mentally ill in 2015, 2016 and 2020, according to court records. The last commitment expired April 8, 2021.

The criminal complaint does not state why Arsenal had been at Regions prior to his March 29 release.

The early-morning fire caused extensive damage to the store’s façade and canopy, and an estimated $350,000 in merchandise had to be discarded because of smoke damage, according to the complaint. Overall damage was estimated between $500,000 and $800,000.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it spread to the inside of the store or to The Penfield Apartments. Smoke did end up in one apartment unit.

But the blaze caused the store — the only major grocer in the city’s downtown — to be closed for three days.

At around 1:30 a.m., a St. Paul police officer on patrol saw flames coming from trash bins next to the exterior wall of the store’s main entrance at Tenth and Robert streets. The fire’s size and heat stopped the officer from attempting to put it out; firefighters were called in to extinguish it.

Surveillance video shows a man carrying a white plastic bag and wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark-colored pants and a light-colored hoodie approach the trash and recycling bins, according to the criminal complaint. He places his hand into a recycling bin, which ignited into an active fire.

Story continues

No one else went near the bins between the time the man left and the time the fire erupted, the complaint said.

An investigator contacted Regions Hospital to see if they possibly had video of the suspect. Hospital staff said a man matching the arsonist’s description may have been a patient at the hospital.

And video surveillance shows Arsenal leaving the hospital at around 12:50 a.m. while carrying white plastic bags and wearing the same hat and clothing as the arsonist, according to the complaint.

St. Paul police issued a pickup and hold for Arsenal and Metro Transit police arrested him April 1 in an unrelated case. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing the same hoodie and had a lighter with him, according to the complaint.

Arsenal remained at the Ramsey County jail on Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Arsenal has a lengthy criminal history with convictions dating back to 2005. His three felony convictions were for burglary in 2007, possession of a controlled substance in 2020 and theft in 2021, for which he was sentenced this past October to 86 days in Ramsey County jail and five years of probation.

Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.

Related Articles