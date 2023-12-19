Man left seriously injured in Aberdeen shooting

Dec. 19—By Caitlyn Freeman — cfreeman@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:December 19, 2023 at 10:34 a.m.| UPDATED:December 19, 2023 at 10:35 a.m.

A man was left critically injured after being shot on Baltimore Street, the Aberdeen Police Department said Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway around 9 p.m. on Monday, a news release states. The man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment and is currently in serious but stable condition, the police said.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, and those with information are encouraged to call 410-272-2121.

